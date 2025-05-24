Ace Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu deliver the laughs in this chaotic and convenient caper

The same holds good for Rukku and Kannan’s romantic track, which is solely reliant on the actors being convincing. There is something alluring about Vijay Sethupathi doing romance, especially when he is asked to just be stoic and let his eyes do all the talking. There are just intense stares with a hint of a smile here, and a semblance of a laugh there. Interestingly, he is the more lively one in the equation, as Rukku is a character more burdened by life. Points to Arumugakumar for writing a character who is hapless but isn’t exactly waiting for a saviour. This lends a lot of credence to her role, and Rukmini plays it with quiet dignity. It is wonderful to watch Rukku fall in love with Kannan simply because it might have been love at first sight for him, but she takes her time, and it is nice to see her get comfortable with him before falling in love. Considering the genre of Ace, it is nice to see the writing spend so much time in establishing this quaint and understated romance.



But they soon enter into heist territory, and there is no place for such moments. It is just a series of chaotic and convenient occurrences. There is a poker game. There is a loan shark. There is a bank. There is a perverted police officer. There is coercion. There is an ailing mother. There is a heist. There is a home that needs to be bought back. There is a chase. There is another chase. There is one more chase. There is a henchman who is quite the challenge for the hero on more than one occasion. There is a police team on the chase. Oh, and there is also a random lottery and a jackpot. And in between all of this, there are various attempts to make us laugh, which meet with varying results.