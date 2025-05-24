Kuladalli Keelyavudo Movie Review: Promises fire, delivers ash

Some films arrive flaunting big names and even bigger messages. But when the narrative lacks grip and the emotions fall flat, what remains is a muddled mess. Kuladalli Keelyavudo, written by Yogaraj Bhat and Isla Uddin, and directed by Ramnarayan, is a prime example of this cinematic misfire—ambitious, noisy, but ultimately incoherent.



The film sets out to address caste disparity—a subject deeply rooted in reality and worthy of nuanced storytelling. Yet, despite societal progress on the ground, this attempt feels dated and poorly translated to the screen. The narrative begins on land rights and identity only to devolve into confusion wrapped in half-baked symbolism.

Director: Ramnarayan

Cast: Madenur Manu, Mouna Guddemane, Sharath Lohithaswa, Tabla Nani, and Karisubbu