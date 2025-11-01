Brat Movie Review: Krishna smashes a six in a game of greed and dreams

Shashank’s film explores the underbelly of a sport India worships. This is not about heroes in white jerseys. It is about greed, temptation, and the dangerous chase behind the crack of bat meeting ball. The story follows Kristy from a cricket-obsessed schoolboy to a young man immersed in illegal betting. Early failures push him toward underground matches and shady deals. A pivotal turn comes when he joins a cricket betting syndicate, seduced by prestige and fast money. Casual wagers among friends escalate into high-stakes gambling, testing morals, relationships, and ambition, when he gets entangled with police officer Ravikumar (Ramesh Indira) and don Dollar Mani (Dragan Manju) Amid this chaos, he meets Manisha (Manisha Kandkur). Love blooms, and she too becomes caught in his spiraling world.