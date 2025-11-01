Kona Movie Review: Komal Kumar anchors the film’s uneasy horror

In the present, Narayana (Komal Kumar), a drifter burdened by grief, travels with Jogi, a robot fortune teller that gives superstition a mechanical twist. Still mourning his late wife Lakshmi (Tanisha Kuppanda), Narayana’s world blurs the line between the mystical and the ordinary. They encounter a travelling drama troupe lead by Master (Raghu Ramankoppa), who are on the way to Koluru, a village where ancient fears collide with the modern world. Koluru is brimming with life, featuring stage plays, folk performances, and festival chaos. A cow dies under mysterious circumstances, a buffalo becomes an unlikely hero, and even animals seem aware of the villagers’ ignored secret. The rehearsals for the Rama and Sita play cleverly illustrate how devotion and performance merge into a single ritual cycle. Alongside the supernatural and social themes, Shruthi (Namratha Gowda), the village head's daughter, and Adarsh (Shishir Shastry) add a tender love story to the chaos. Jagappa, Raghu Ramankoppa, and the comic ensemble provide light-hearted humour. These characters navigate between skepticism and acceptance, painting a vivid picture of faith and folly.