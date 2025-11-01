Aan Paavam Pollathathu Movie Review: Laughs and lessons galore in this progress vs posturing film

There is more to love about Shiva and Sakthi. Shiva's character is a reflection of this confused generation that can't differentiate between progressiveness and posturing. He tries to understand where Sakthi comes from, and he fights his family for her. He is coming to grips with how much of the progressive talk could be walked in reality. Shiva is not an arrogant snob who cringes at the idea of equality. In fact, whenever Sakthi gives him a hard time and he resorts to replicating his regressive father and father-in-law, he gives his behaviour a second thought. He didn't grow up around men who handled a situation with composure, without putting the women down. To Sakthi's stupid acts of 'revolt', he gives an equally stupid dressing down. We empathise with both. Though there are scenes of Sakthi getting dumbed down for laughs, it stays with that scene and the moment. And when the laughter dies down, the screenplay makes you ponder on Sakthi's general outlook on life and feminism.



On reflection, you empathise with her for taking brash choices rather than hating or ridiculing her for them. Jumping into an ocean not knowing how to swim is foolishness. But you would even risk drowning when the alternative is solitary confinement. Growing up micromanaged by her father and chastised for even having an Instagram account, one can understand why, after marriage, Sakthi views posting reels instead of attending to household chores as a 'victory'. Rio and Malavika have struck gold in the portrayals of their respective roles. These characters are going to stay with us for a long time.



On the downside, there is a visible confusion in the second half about whose story to follow. The Shiva and Sakthi story takes a backseat, making way for the Narayanan and Lakshmi story. Blurring of lines between the main plot and the subplot results in a slump in the screenplay. Shiva and Sakthi fade into passivity during the court proceedings as they are remote-controlled by their lawyers. Stories such as this one should have ideally balanced the drama inside and outside the courtroom. But except for the pre-climax scene where two different characters unpack to Shiva and Sakthi what progressiveness and feminism really mean, nothing except a hilarious gag involving a private detective happens outside the court. But these factors never weigh down on the film that is built on a solid premise fortified by strong characterisations and performances.



Aan Paavam Pollathathu keeps us engaged with a desire for Shiva and Sakthi to unite, as whenever it seems they are drifting away from each other, there is something sweet that follows, making them come back together. Be it 1999 or 2025, a relationship can overcome the storms only with a love that overlooks or even embraces the flaws of the spouse. Like in the film's line, "50:50 in a relationship comes only in understanding that one partner is 70:30 in a particular situation and vice versa." If purushan kanakku is "2+1=4" (Viraluketha Veekkam – 1999), then pondatti kanakku can be "Ambedkar was born in Porbandar". Like how jaggery is added to blunt the spice in sambar, love can straighten out imperfections. Because Kaadhal Inikkudhayya!