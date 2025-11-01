Aaryan Movie Review: Goes for the kill, settles for far less

While Alagar’s journey, despite being one of a warped serial killer, is straightforward, Nambi’s journey is written too superficially for the ‘pained hero trying to find an out’ trope to really work. Once again, it isn’t that the film doesn’t have promise, it is just that it fails to live upto it. For example, we are introduced to Nayana (Shraddha Srinath), a fearless journalist who is forced to succumb to the melee of social media validation. She is a force to reckon with, and yet, after a while, her arc is pushed to the sidelines. Even though she cracks the case much before the cops, we are told of it only in the last act. Why? Similarly, Anitha (Maanasa Choudhary), who is the estranged wife of stoic cop Nambi, is shown as a forensic expert. In fact, their meet-cute happens during the investigation of a serial killer in Kodaikanal. And yet, she is never brought back into the narrative, and is only used as the emotional anchor of Nambi when he finally realises that control is an illusion. And… in the very next scene, he is discussing the case and has an emotional outburst in front of Nayana. This oscillation in Nambi’s mind needed time to get used to, and Aaryan could have been a compelling exploration of a mind mired in the gritty and dark underbelly of mindless killings and violence. Instead, it is cramped into a narrative that is lethargic despite having a ticking clock woven into it.