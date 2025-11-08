Frankenstein Movie Review: Macabre, melancholic, moving

In a poetic rhythm, the film expands and always spirals back to the question of the soul. The film is dignified in its approach to such a loaded question. It does not presume to leave answers, for there are many, but leaves enough material to chew on while you yourself ponder the question all along. One of the most poignant examinations of its central theme is when The Creature grows fond of a family he observes from hiding. He never develops lasting memories while being chained in Victor’s lab. The memories develop only after he starts observing the family and their loving ways. He yearns to be a part of their family. The Creature develops memories, learns language, reads books, and develops a sense of self only after he is exposed to the kindness of the family. If soul is a conscience, if soul is your sense of soul, then perhaps, as it does for The Creature, soul develops in the presence of kindness. The film takes a meditative approach to demonstrate such poignant reflections, but it is worth it. When The Creature finally reveals himself to the blind, wise old grandfather with crippling trepidation, he is asked, “What are you afraid of?” and he replies with a crack in his voice, “Everything.” The fact that that moment deeply moves you is a result of the slow and methodical way in which we see The Creature’s experience unfold through his eyes. Del Toro knows when to allow the film to breathe and also when to make you hold your breath.