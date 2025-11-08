I Am God Movie Review: Ravi Gowda channels Upendra’s signature style of cinema

Thematically, the film takes a strong step by positioning its female lead not as an accessory but as an anchor. Bindu is not a prop in Deva’s story; she is a mirror reflecting his insecurities and moral confusion. By giving the woman this kind of emotional agency, Ravi Gowda restores balance to a genre that often sidelines its heroines.



Where he falters slightly is in pacing. The first half overstays its welcome, lingering on fights and campus banter longer than needed. The second half, filled with twists and revelations, redeems it, but a tighter edit could have sharpened the impact. Still, the writing retains bite, especially the pre-climax dialogues that echo the philosophical madness of Upendra’s work, questioning who really plays God in our lives.



Performance-wise, Ravi Gowda juggles his multiple responsibilities with control. He moves between the charm of a lover and the rage of a man betrayed, embodying both shades convincingly. Vijeta Pareek grounds the film with grace and realism, while Ravishankar’s intense portrayal of a hardened cop adds grit. Supporting actors like Avinash, Aruna Balraj, and Vijay Chendoor bring texture to the film’s moral landscape.