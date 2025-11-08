Love U Muddu Movie Review: A gentle celebration of real-life romance

Siddu and Reshmaa step into the lives of this real couple with an ease that feels natural. Their performances are filled with pauses and hesitations instead of polished lines. Siddu plays Karna, a privileged young man who chooses to be a photojournalist. His life unfolds behind the camera, where he looks for stories that matter. On his late mother’s birthday, he drives to Karkala, hoping the road will bring him closer to her memory. He is joined by Dinesh (Shyam Srivatsan), a friend who wants to be a popular influencer and adds humour to Karna’s road journey.