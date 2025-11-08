Aaromaley Movie Review: A neat and unpretentious rom-com

Many scenes take place either inside the Lifetime Matrimony (the matchmaking concern) or indoors elsewhere. Though it was good to enrich our knowledge in a niche profession and discover that it isn't as niche as we think, since it too isn't free from 'target achievements,' it felt claustrophobic after a point. So much so that it was relieving to see the scenes shift to the outdoors in the second half. The film, apart from its main plot, also had a couple of subplots with potential, but they lose steam midway. The one involving VTV Ganesh, who plays Narasimhan, and the other involving a couple, should have spurred a change in the lead pair, or at least provided a middle ground to discuss their contrasting beliefs. The two don't remain as they were at the beginning, but their change of heart isn't justified sufficiently. The other couple with family issues overcame those through means that don't hold water. That said, apart from humour, the film has utilised VTV Ganesh to put across an important message, only to make an insensitive joke about the same moments later.