The Girlfriend Movie Review: Emotionally visceral, and the most timely film of the year

In such an emotionally intense and visceral narrative, then, some of the most heartwrenching moments arrive when the film shifts the spotlight to its two leading women, Bhooma and Durga, as they bond over play rehearsal sessions, or have a fun day out at a gaming arcade. In these portions, we see these two young women just being themselves — without the baggage of what they mean to the man in their lives, without worrying about winning their approval. It’s also in a scene with Durga where the film explores a particularly complex idea, about how Bhooma might be perfect for a man like Vikram, but it doesn’t necessarily go the other way round. Relationships sometimes are messy and complicated that way, and you don’t get many films that address the chaotic nature of such situations. In the hands of any other writer-director, Durga’s character could have easily come across as a prying vixen. But like any sensitive story about a woman, The Girlfriend knows that at the heart at every woman’s coming-of-age story lies female solidarity. Durga might act a little selfish on occasions, but her support for Bhooma triumphs her own desire to have Vikram as her partner.