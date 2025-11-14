Now You See Me: Now You Don't Movie Review: Nails the reunion, but bungles the rune

Despite all of these factors undercutting the necessity of a third movie, it was a delight to watch the snarky dynamics between the OG Horsemen after over a decade. Their coming together felt organic and was celebratory. The entrance of each member of the quartet had a zing to it. The back and forth between the old and the new members was enjoyable. Scenes, initially suggesting that The Eye may have just found the replacement to The Horsemen, suddenly turn on its face, shifting hollers into woots. Every dip in the narration is balanced by the Horsemen. The humour owing to the generational gap is patchy. It is fun when it works, and when it doesn't, it isn't intolerable either. But these initiation spaces also get a bit touchy when the illusionists begin discussing what they were doing after the events of the 2016 film. They were the characters who didn't require a lot of substantiation for doing what they did, and yet we were never dismissive of their improbable feats. There is something romantic and poetic about them unmasking the powerful people to the public while masking their private lives, which made us adore and embrace their enigma. Venturing more into the lives of The Horsemen and the rookies comes off as a confession that the writers have no tricks up their sleeves.