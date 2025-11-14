Kaantha Movie Review: Glitters for a while, even if it isn’t gold

There is something about Bhagyashri Borse, who makes a stellar debut in Tamil with Kaantha. She exudes a certain sense of allure that was seen in the glow of 50s world cinema. There is so much to like about Bhagyashri, whose Kumari is so full of life despite the underlying sadness of being a woman torn between love and loyalty. In fact, there is a scene where they are filming her close-up, and she aces the scene so well that TKM, Ayya, and the rest of the film-inside-the-film crew break into applause. It just felt like an extension of the audience’s response to that scene. Her styling and the costumes only accentuate her performance, which is so on point, and stands toe-to-toe with someone like Dulquer, who has made period films his bread and butter. Dulquer’s TKM is inspired by the life and times of Superstar MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, and the actor plays him with pizzazz and an enchanting aura. It isn’t easy because TKM isn’t a caricature. Be it his anger, his love, his anguish, his betrayal, his despair, his irritation, his happiness, his tears, and even his pained smiles, Dulquer wonderfully embodies the kind of acting one expects from a film of the 40s and 50s, and yet, makes it relevant for someone watching the film in 2025. Samuthirakani displays quiet restraint when needed and gives an outburst of bitterness stemming from a place of malice, and yet, doesn’t turn Ayya into an antagonist. And… Rana is a show-stealer who gives us a police officer deserving of a spin-off feature! Time for ‘Inspector Phoenix and the Last Train to Arakkonam’ or something.