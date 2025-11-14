Kinaru Movie Review: An earnest and profound tale of fundamental wants

On the outset, it might seem like Pethappan just wants a place to play and swim around. But, it isn't that simple... This is a culmination of his growing desire to acquire the most basic of all amenities... water. With only his grandmother in his life, Pethappan is torn between having to act older than his age, and just being another child. While fetching some drinking water from a tank, he is disappointed after watching a man use the same water to clean himself. Despite seeing a kid with two kudams (pots), the man doesn't stop what he is doing. Pethappan's heart is broken even before he understands the hierarchies of the land, and why life is perennially unfair. In every scene, the showcase of emotions come from a deeper place of meaning, and it never exists in vaccum.