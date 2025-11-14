Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review: A sensitive subject narrated in an entertaining way

How does Chaitanya react to his medical condition? Why is the father so determined to separate the couple? Santhana Prapthirasthu answers these questions in its own light-hearted tone. Writer-director Sanjeev Reddy keeps the story simple — boy meets girl, marries her against her father’s wishes, and then lands in trouble due to infertility. The subject is undeniably sensitive, and to the director’s credit, he never crosses the line. There’s no vulgarity, or cheap comedy. He tries to narrate everything in a clean, entertaining manner. The film relies heavily on comedy, bringing in Abhinav Gomatam and Tharun Bhascker to shore up the humour. Muralidhar Goud also brings some laughs as the tough father.