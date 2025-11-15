Gatha Vaibhava Movie Review: A timeless mosaic of love, fate, and reincarnation

The actors are vital in bringing the story to life. Ashika Ranganath radiates charm and mystery. Her painting serves as the central metaphor, a sketch that transforms into memory and a memory that transforms into life. She balances light humour, emotional depth, and spiritual grace with ease. Even the wild jumps in reincarnation feel believable because she approaches them as emotional truths rather than pure fantasy. Dushyanth as Purathan offers a counterpoint, reacting to fate with confusion and hesitant curiosity. His innocence grounds the story. This role could have felt theatrical for a newcomer, but Dushyanth’s preparation and Suni’s direction keep it honest on screen. In fact, he doesn't seem like a first-timer at all. The chemistry between the leads works well because they fully embody their characters, allowing the screenplay to breathe. Krishna Hebbar and Sudha Belavadi add warmth as Purathan’s parents. Anaamadeva, played by Kishan Bilagali, appears across the two lifetimes as a constant link, and Karthik Rao plays milkman Badaya, and they provide a small but vital link in the story.