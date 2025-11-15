Gatha Vaibhava Movie Review: A timeless mosaic of love, fate, and reincarnation
Gatha Vaibhava(3.5 / 5)
Suni has always been a filmmaker who values simplicity, but it doesn't mean he shies away from ambition and genuine emotions. His earlier films, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Chamak, or Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, were small but relatable stories that flowed naturally. Gatha Vaibhava has a grand title but shares a similar essence. It broadens its scope with multiple plots and a surprising form. The screenplay reads like a book, where fate turns the pages for the characters. Reincarnation becomes a part of the narrative, which does remind you of Dr Rajkumar's Shravana Banthu. However, Suni approaches the cycle of life with a gentle touch, infusing it with humour, warmth, and emotional honesty. He is intrigued by the spaces between gods, humans, memory, imagination, fantasy, and belief, exploring them subtly without forcing any explanations.
Director: Simple Suni
Cast: SS Dushyanth, Ashika Ranganath, Kishan Bilagali, Karthik Rao, Sudha Belawadi, and Krishna Hebbale
The film opens with a painting. Adhunika (Ashika Ranganath) is a painter with an air of magic. She creates a portrait of a stranger, which sows the seed of the story. When she shares it on social media, it reaches Purathan (Dushyanth) through a friend. Purathan arrives in Gonigoppa, setting off events that travel through time, locations, and beliefs. What begins as a simple meeting and conversation evolves into a tale where time feels circular rather than linear. The present connects to past lives, ranging from the shining halls of Devaloka to the restless seas that carried Vasco da Gama, and to the quiet lanes of coastal Karnataka before Independence. Adhunika's itha’s imagination ties these lives together, making her and Purathan the keys that unlock each other's story. Suni illustrates how a simple gesture can bridge lifetimes.
Reincarnation serves as a backdrop in the story, not a moral lesson. Past lives emerge like faintly remembered pages, filled with moments of longing, closeness, and separation. Some lives bring the two together, while others push them apart. The main question arises: can love finally break the cycle dictated by time?
The film also looks at how art, memory, belief, and imagination shape modern love. Stories from different timelines and symbols take precedence, but not everything works perfectly. The coastal timeline feels stretched, but that episode is what makes it relatable and adds a personal touch to the film.
The actors are vital in bringing the story to life. Ashika Ranganath radiates charm and mystery. Her painting serves as the central metaphor, a sketch that transforms into memory and a memory that transforms into life. She balances light humour, emotional depth, and spiritual grace with ease. Even the wild jumps in reincarnation feel believable because she approaches them as emotional truths rather than pure fantasy. Dushyanth as Purathan offers a counterpoint, reacting to fate with confusion and hesitant curiosity. His innocence grounds the story. This role could have felt theatrical for a newcomer, but Dushyanth’s preparation and Suni’s direction keep it honest on screen. In fact, he doesn't seem like a first-timer at all. The chemistry between the leads works well because they fully embody their characters, allowing the screenplay to breathe. Krishna Hebbar and Sudha Belavadi add warmth as Purathan’s parents. Anaamadeva, played by Kishan Bilagali, appears across the two lifetimes as a constant link, and Karthik Rao plays milkman Badaya, and they provide a small but vital link in the story.
Music director Judah Sandy creates distinct scores and songs for each timeline, giving each period its unique feel. Cinematographer William David plays with light, location, and textures, enriching the visuals with each timeline. The editing is careful, though sometimes the film feels stretched.
Gatha Vaibhava is not a typical love story. It forms a mosaic; whimsical in some parts, mythological at times, and genuinely emotional in others. At its core, the film conveys a simple idea: lifetimes may end, but love remains. And so does Suni's penchant for delivering heartfelt love stories.