Jai Movie Review: This political film bridges messaging and entertainment

The stakes rise when the villagers finally demand what they have been denied: a bridge. What unfolds will feel familiar to anyone who knows coastal politics, where promises arrive at dusk and denials at dawn. The MLA rejects the demand, focusing instead on business deals for a bigger setup, only to return during elections with his entourage, loudspeakers, and a new set of assurances. Then comes the wildcard: Suniel Shetty, playing himself, a celebrity whose words carry surprising weight in rural coastal towns. His entry is brief but meaningful. He explains the importance of voting with clarity, the need for life-saving infrastructure, and the responsibility citizens must demand from their leaders. The film’s sharpest line about leaders treating people as vote-mules and not humans comes through him.