Wicked: For Good Movie Review: Visually grand and poignant retelling of relevant themes
Wicked: For Good(3 / 5)
All is bright and beautiful in the land of Oz. Both the good and the bad are represented by strong, bright colours. So, in a world where you won’t be able to figure out the nature of a character by how they look, how will you judge them? You judge them by their actions. While this notion may be simple and old, Wicked: For Good uses these to highlight the flaws that each human carries, and urges the viewers to be for positive change and acceptance. But director Jon M Chu uses a beautifully painted fantasy world to tell what could have been a heavy tale in a lighter manner.
Director: Jon M Chu
Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum
Author Frank Baum’s original novels about this land were problematic for their interpretation of the feminist movement. But a hundred years later, Chu subverts this story, written by Stephen Schwartz for the stage, as an uncomplicated reflection of the current state of the world. The citizens of Oz want a happy life, but are lied to every day by the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) through carefully executed propaganda. After Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is branded the Wicked Witch of the East, the citizens are led to believe that she is out to cause harm. Elphaba’s noble objectives are now buried beneath lies. Underneath the demonstration of relentless propaganda lies a display of fascism, freedom of expression, and autocracy.
What continues is how Glinda and Elphaba do good on their own by accepting reality. Elphaba is capable beyond measure. But all her life, she has been vilified due to the colour of her skin. But Elphaba accepts herself. While Glinda is widely accepted, she doesn’t accept herself. So she seeks to accept any situation that accepts her. In her crusade, Elphaba doesn’t think of herself, and at the same time, Glinda doesn’t think of others. Wicked: For Good highlights how, for a person to do good, one doesn’t have to lose their sense of self and acceptance of self shouldn’t come at the cost of stomping on others. The expertise that writer Winnie Holzman has over the story, having written the book for the stage play, is highlighted in the film. Along with Dana Fox, Holzman’s dialogues and scenes are memorable. In a particular moment, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is forced to come to terms with his reality, which has been changed for him by uncontrollable forces. Holzman uses only silence to convey the emotion. Glinda constantly misunderstands Elphaba and is unable to grasp the prejudicial treatment that the latter faces. But after endless conflicts, when Elphaba urges Glinda to “look at her, not with her (Glinda) eyes, but with theirs (the brainwashed Ozians)”. This simple line is able to deliver the meaning to the audience.
Chu continues to feature beautiful imagery throughout the film, even during emotionally tough scenes. From the costumes, hairstyles, and sets, to the composition, lighting, and edits, Wicked: For Good is a technically sound film that never wavers in quality. The maximalist style of the film is never too intense to take in. John Powell’s soundtrack for the film pairs well with Schwartz's original work for the play. Through the cinematic medium, the visuals for the music elevate the lyrics, providing a holistic cinematic experience. Wicked: For Good also smartly uses the tale of Dorothy and her gang (from Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz). While it is Dorothy’s tale that is well known (thanks to the 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz), Wicked: For Good uses Dorothy deftly, by way of not distracting from the story of Elphaba and Glinda, but rather by using Dorothy as an important catalyst. While the film can be judged by its visuals as one which offers nothing, there is a lot of good to be taken away from the Yellow Brick Road.