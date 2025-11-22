Wicked: For Good Movie Review: Visually grand and poignant retelling of relevant themes

What continues is how Glinda and Elphaba do good on their own by accepting reality. Elphaba is capable beyond measure. But all her life, she has been vilified due to the colour of her skin. But Elphaba accepts herself. While Glinda is widely accepted, she doesn’t accept herself. So she seeks to accept any situation that accepts her. In her crusade, Elphaba doesn’t think of herself, and at the same time, Glinda doesn’t think of others. Wicked: For Good highlights how, for a person to do good, one doesn’t have to lose their sense of self and acceptance of self shouldn’t come at the cost of stomping on others. The expertise that writer Winnie Holzman has over the story, having written the book for the stage play, is highlighted in the film. Along with Dana Fox, Holzman’s dialogues and scenes are memorable. In a particular moment, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is forced to come to terms with his reality, which has been changed for him by uncontrollable forces. Holzman uses only silence to convey the emotion. Glinda constantly misunderstands Elphaba and is unable to grasp the prejudicial treatment that the latter faces. But after endless conflicts, when Elphaba urges Glinda to “look at her, not with her (Glinda) eyes, but with theirs (the brainwashed Ozians)”. This simple line is able to deliver the meaning to the audience.