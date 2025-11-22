Congratulations Brother Movie Review: Friendship runs the show, love tags along

Rakshith Nag, who has also co-written the film, delivers a performance shaped by intimate understanding of his character. This dual role gives his portrayal of awkward charm, quiet vulnerability, and internal struggle a rare authenticity. Shashikumar as his father grounds the story further, showing the warmth, frustration, and pressures that shape family life. Meanwhile, Siri and Tanu’s characters are the emotional heart of the film. Siri, adopted and quietly restless, weighs her feelings carefully while staying sensitive to Tanu’s steady presence. Tanu herself is both tender and firm, never a rival but always a moral and emotional anchor. Together, they show that female friendship can be just as intense, nuanced, and life-defining as any romantic story.