Radheyaa Movie Review: A conventional crime thriller anchored by Krishna Ajai Rao’s haunting performance

Debutant director Veda Guru shows remarkable control. Radheyaa is deliberate, measured, yet unpredictable. Each flashback and revelation is meticulously paced to build tension. The fact that Radheyaa is particular about speaking to a specific writer and choosing to confess his murder only to Anupama works as an effective twist. Cinematographer Rammy focuses mostly on close-ups of Ajai, capturing the smallest flickers of expression that reveal his inner turmoil. Judah Sandy’s background score enhances the film further, rising and falling with the tempo, intensifying the quiet menace of Radheyaa’s world. The director has even given a new twist to Ashok Sharma’s cameo role. Here, suspense emerges not from chase sequences or sudden action but from the unfolding of a man’s life through his own words and the writer who seeks to understand, not judge.