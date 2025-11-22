Mask Movie Review: Ungainly detours hide a delectable dark comedy

With a story revolving around Rs 440 crores of missing cash, a detective who doesn’t mind making a quick buck even if it means deceiving his own client, a philanthropist with a dark secret to hide, a politician with his fair share of skeletons in the closet, eight masked people, and a bunch of quirky characters who fleet in and out of the narrative, Mask should have been infinitely more entertaining. But it misses out a trick or two because of certain aspects not translating well onscreen. Kavin’s Velu is a lot of fun, but he shouldn’t have been burdened by heroism or stardom. In fact, when he is liberated from the same and plays a flawed character, along with a terrific Ruhani, the scenes are brilliant. It is a shame that we aren’t given a lot more of this awesome twosome. Similarly, Andrea’s Bhoomi is super sinister, but the rather one-note nature of her portrayal, and the character feeling too superficial to actually leave an impact, lets the film down. Her coterie manages to shine sparingly. There is an extended scene in a supermarket where the masked gang pulls down the proverbial masks of the common people, and the scene is set for a glimpse into how easy it is to unravel mob morality. However, this scene extends its welcome and enters into the bizarre instead of waltzing in the nonsensical. This is a very thin line, and Mask, unfortunately, ends up on the wrong side on more than one occasion.