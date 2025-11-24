Full Meals Movie Review: A feel-good film with bitter-sweet moments
Full Meals(3 / 5)
Romantic comedies often follow a familiar recipe—instant attraction, chaotic weddings, and misunderstandings scattered through the story. Full Meals begins with this base but adds a fresh twist. What if the bride-to-be is more drawn to the wedding photographer than her fiancé? Here, the camera becomes more than just a tool. It captures subtle emotional moments that might otherwise go unnoticed. Director Vinayaka N carefully adds these small, thoughtful touches that give the story its flavour.
Lucky (Likhith Shetty) is an aspiring photographer working from a small studio. He balances rent, quirky clients, and an uncle Pulikeshi (Rangayana Raghu) who wants to shut him down. Preeti (Tejaswini Sharma), a lively makeup artist, enters his life like a dash of chilli in a sweet dish, unexpected but energising. She helps him with small assignments, shares laughs, and keeps their friendship alive. The story turns pivotal when Lucky is assigned to photograph Pooja (Khushi Ravi), sister of Rajesh Nataranga. Pooja is reserved at first but gradually opens up, leading to a tender romance with soft glances, shy smiles, and small missteps. Preeti’s playful interventions too add a spark, hinting at a love triangle that is more playful than tense.
Director: N Vinayaka
Cast: Likith Shetty, Kushee Ravi, Thejaswini Sharma, Rangayana Raghu, Vijay Chendur, Suraj Lokre, Sujay Shastry, and Rajesh Nataranga
Vinayaka’s screenplay works like a menu. The first half is light and playful with quick dialogue, subtle humour, and scenes that entertain. The second half deepens the story. Lucky’s past, lost childhood memories, absence of his father, and desire for recognition beyond photography give the narrative weight. His growing affection for Pooja and careful attention to Preeti’s emotions add layers and warmth. Scenes that could have felt cliché are handled with care, allowing humour and heart to sit together naturally.
Likhith Shetty carries the film with quiet charm. Lucky’s vulnerability and ambitions feel real. Each struggle. balancing work, life, and fleeting joys,lands with authenticity. Pooja could have been simple, but Khushi Ravi brings her to life with gentle sweetness and quiet energy. Tejaswini Sharma as Preeti adds lively mischief, keeping scenes playful without taking focus from the central romance.
The supporting cast adds warmth like a savoury sauce. Rangayana Raghu’s quirks bubble through, Rajesh Nataranga role brings responsibility, and Vijay Chendur as Mirinda, and his antics pop like toasted spices. Together they create the chaos of a wedding without tipping into farce. Cinematographer Manohar Joshi captures weddings, cityscapes, and intimate moments beautifully. Gurukiran’s music complements without overwhelming. Editing by Deepu S Kumar keeps the pace steady, though a few sections in the middle slow slightly.
Full Meals is a rom-com feast: sweet, tangy, and lightly spicy. It may not reinvent the genre, but it delivers a satisfying experience. One serving is enough, you enjoy it fully, and that's what make this film, a one-time watch.