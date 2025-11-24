Full Meals Movie Review: A feel-good film with bitter-sweet moments

Lucky (Likhith Shetty) is an aspiring photographer working from a small studio. He balances rent, quirky clients, and an uncle Pulikeshi (Rangayana Raghu) who wants to shut him down. Preeti (Tejaswini Sharma), a lively makeup artist, enters his life like a dash of chilli in a sweet dish, unexpected but energising. She helps him with small assignments, shares laughs, and keeps their friendship alive. The story turns pivotal when Lucky is assigned to photograph Pooja (Khushi Ravi), sister of Rajesh Nataranga. Pooja is reserved at first but gradually opens up, leading to a tender romance with soft glances, shy smiles, and small missteps. Preeti’s playful interventions too add a spark, hinting at a love triangle that is more playful than tense.