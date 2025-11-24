The Task Movie Review: Chase against time and truth

Vishnu (Sagar Ram) and Kanthi (Jaya Surya R Azad) take up the task of bringing Siri (Shree Lakshmi) to the city on instructions from the retired officer. The intervention is sought by the lawyers. They come from a place where idealism survives on borrowed time. Kanthi, an orphan raised by Vishnu’s parents, has seen the inside of jail. Both youngsters are martial arts enthusiasts and social workers who try to do good without documenting it online. Every family sees doctors as gods during a crisis. When those same people turn into a threat, the ground shifts violently. These two young men rise to confront those who exploit the system. Their camaraderie works, but the writing rarely gives them room to breathe, keeping them constantly on the run.