Bank of Bhagyalakshmi Movie Review: A quirky, unconventional, but convincing comedy of errors

Most of the story unfolds in and around the bank. The tight spaces heighten suspense, and the dialogue carries the weight of both humour and character. Conversations between the gang and hostages are sharp and sometimes reflective. They hint at morality, human weakness, and choices made in the moment. One of the film’s quirkiest touches is the gang’s use of animal masks. It is playful and symbolic, a small statement about identity. There is also an unseen observer whose presence reminds viewers that no action is without consequence. Tiger also carries a Robin Hood-like morality. He is flawed, human, and strangely relatable.