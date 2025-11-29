Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s volatile romantic-drama needs therapy

Who is the Hindi film hero? In the 70s, it was the brooding, anti-establishment male who needed to earn for his mother’s medicines and his sister’s marriage. In the 90s, when I was growing up, it was the guy who was trying to land a job while also dreaming of dancing with his beloved in picturesque “foreign” locations. If I think specifically of a college romance, the hero, for me, was the new guy on campus. The one who mostly kept to himself but sprang to action when a girl was harassed or a bunch of rowdies were beating up a sole, innocent guy. The modern-day hero, however, is actually the leader of the miscreants. In Tere Ishk Mein, when Kriti Sanon’s Mukti first encounters Dhanush’s Shankar, he is chasing to hit another college student. When she tries to stop him, he takes her hand and brushes it against his cheek. Then, he proceeds to wink at her and she too can’t help but suppress a smile. It all plays out like it is a meet-cute. A harassment incident from life is handled like a romantic sequence on celluloid. The old villains have become the new heroes. Meet the brutes.