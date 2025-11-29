Flirt movie review: Ambitious, modern, and self-aware

Flirt is ambitious, modern, and self-aware. It explores contemporary relationships, perception, and the interplay between friendship and desire. It is neither a conventional love story nor a scandal aimed at eliciting shock value. It reflects how we are perceived, how we act, and how trust and loyalty shape our choices. The film leaves you smiling at the commotion of human connections, appreciating its layers, and reminding you that life, much like Krishna, is always a little bit of a flirt.