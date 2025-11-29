Flirt movie review: Ambitious, modern, and self-aware
Flirt(3.5 / 5)
Flirt Movie Review:
Chandan Kumar’s debut, Flirt, might seem scandalous at the start. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes a deeper exploration of desire, friendship, and perception. The word ‘flirt’ often appears in headlines or gossip. Here, it takes on a richer meaning. It's playful, charming, and complicated.
The film starts in a courtroom where Krishna (Chandan Kumar) faces serious allegations. Veteran lawyer Sadhu Simha (Sadhu Kokila) takes him on as his last case. Manya (Akshitha Bopaiah) and her lawyer Sathya (Shruthi) present videos, photos, and chat logs that paint Krishna as a self-proclaimed flirt, who calls her his supposed 99th conquest. Yet the story avoids settling on a single truth. It invites viewers to look beyond labels.
Cast: Chandan Kumar, Girish Shivanna, Nimika Ratnakar, Akshitha Boppaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Shruti, and Rangayana RAghu
Director: Chandan Kumar
Flirt examines how we see things. Krishna is not just one person, but many. One perspective shows him as a flashy gym trainer who thrives in Bengaluru’s nightlife. He flirts openly and pulls playful pranks. Another perspective shows him as a focused office worker saving for his brother’s house and as a sincere lover with Saniha (Nimika Ratnakar), who experiences heartbreak with quiet dignity. Through these varying perspectives, the film asks: Who is Krishna, and who gets to define him?
If the film focused solely on romance, it might seem superficial. However, friendship quietly serves as the moral backbone. Krishna’s relationship with Bala (Girish Shivanna) is central, showcasing loyalty, honesty, and emotional responsibility. Bala challenges Krishna, reflects his contradictions, and grounds him amidst chaos. Chandan Kumar’s direction shines here, blending sensitivity and clarity in the writing, dialogue, and screenplay.
Additionally, the way the debut director portrays his female leads is impressive. Flirt does not reduce Saniha or Manya to mere plot devices. Saniha is strong and complex, while Manya reflects the tone of modern relationships. Their independence, setting boundaries, expressing intentions, and navigating love in a contemporary city bring a fresh and socially aware dimension to the film. Bengaluru, its gyms, pubs, and apartments, becomes a character in its own right, highlighting freedom, dilemmas, and subtle power dynamics of city life.
Structurally, the film thrives on surprises. Each testimony, flashback, and different account adds new layers to Krishna and Bala, keeping viewers guessing and shifting sympathies. Courtroom debates showcase wit and moments of absurdity, while humour relieves tension without undermining the stakes. The editing keeps the multiple timelines clear, though at times the film feels slightly stretched. Venu’s cinematography is stylish and precise, the production design is subtle yet effective, and Jassie Gift’s music flows smoothly, highlighted by Sudeep’s delicate tribute to friendship that resonates without overpowering the story.
The performances anchor the film. Chandan Kumar convincingly portrays Krishna’s dual nature. Girish Shivanna confidently takes on a parallel lead role. Nimika Ratnakar is quietly impactful as Saniha, while Vinay Gowda and Akshitha Bopaiah add depth. Veteran actors Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Shruthi, and Avinash elevate the film effortlessly, balancing humour, tension, and seriousness.
Flirt is ambitious, modern, and self-aware. It explores contemporary relationships, perception, and the interplay between friendship and desire. It is neither a conventional love story nor a scandal aimed at eliciting shock value. It reflects how we are perceived, how we act, and how trust and loyalty shape our choices. The film leaves you smiling at the commotion of human connections, appreciating its layers, and reminding you that life, much like Krishna, is always a little bit of a flirt.