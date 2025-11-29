GST movie review: The fun side of the afterlife

None of these stories scream for attention. They are quiet bruises that shape middle-class lives. Srujan does not sentimentalise them. He presents them with restraint, giving the audience space to recognise truths they have seen in their own circles.



Lucky and his friend (Girish Shivanna) are the only living people who can see these spirits. They form an understanding. The ghosts piece together Lucky’s broken confidence, keep him steady and help him to express his gentle affection for Nidhi (Rajani Bharadwaj). In return, Lucky tries to help them close the chapters they left incomplete.



Their plan to solve their problems is wildly filmi, a little absurd and oddly fitting for the world GST builds. It involves a bank and a very particular type of money. The less said, the better, because the delight lies in how the film uses this idea to flip its tone.



