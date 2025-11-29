Revolver Rita Movie Review: A chaotic comic caper that shoots blanks

With so many characters involved in the film, it takes too long to take off, and by the time it does, Revolver Rita requires us to do the heavy lifting to stay engaged with the film. Even if we do, the returns aren’t that great, but the second half has some interesting portions involving the ensemble. The conversations between Reddy and the killers are quite funny, and so are the scenes involving Rita’s family and one of the killer-for-hire in a dilapidated factory. Of course, there is a lot of convenience, and it could have been forgiven if the narrative were richer by it. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. Also, because there are so many subplots in the film, Keerthy’s Rita is completely sidelined in the second half. For a long time, there is nothing that she does, and even when she does something incredibly heroic, it feels out of place and shoddily staged. In theory, these ideas would have felt terrific, but the implementation… not so much. Case in point, a slow-mo scene where she slides in a chair to the center of the frame, or the scene involving the police station and a weapon of mass destruction. Keerthy tries to channel her mass avatars in these scenes, but they end up being good examples to show how mass isn’t just centred on the aura of the star, but also in the writing of the scene.