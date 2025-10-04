Idli Kadai Movie Review: Dhanush cooks a comfort meal that is warm, familiar, but slightly overcooked

But to offset all these questions, Dhanush fills Idli Kadai with so many characters, each with definitive arcs, and performers who just need a scene or two to establish their presence. Parthiban is wonderful as the cop, whose intentions are always grey, and it is a refreshing change of pace for the actor. Be it Nithya Menen, who is given a rather thankless role in Kayal, but manages to salvage it with her cherubic vivacity, or Arun Vijay, who is given a largely one-note character, the actors serve the film more than what the writing does for them. In fact, Idli Kadai is so straightforward that when Meera asks her father, “We are not bad people, right?” we are not really rolling our eyes at the incredulity of the statement, but feel bad for the perceived innocence of the super-rich. We also have Samuthirakani having fun as the parotta-shop owner, who has an eye on Murugan’s idli kadai, and his Kayal. He delivers a couple of supremely funny killer dialogues without trying too hard, and that is why it was disappointing when his tiff with Murugan gets resolved in an unintentionally funny sequence.