Timepass Movie Review: A sincere effort that feels like more than just time pass
Time Pass(2.5 / 5)
Cinema is often dismissed as mere 'time pass' by those who fail to see the passion behind it. Debutant director K Chethan Jodidhar takes this perception head-on with Timepass, narrating the chaotic journey of Shankara (Imran Pasha), a young filmmaker whose dreams collide with his father’s insistence on practicality. For him, cinema is a frivolous distraction, demanding discipline, steady employment, and responsibility. At one point, he bluntly tells Shankara, “First take a bath before thinking of success in films.” Defiant, Shankara leaves home and faces the world, a sharp metaphor for the vulnerability of chasing one’s ambitions.
Timepass thrives on the unpredictability and madness of filmmaking. Shankara, aided by a ragtag team of aspiring artists, each dismissed and doubted by society, sets out to shoot an entire movie in a single day. With no budget, raw determination, and clashing egos, their journey becomes a whirlwind of mistakes, desperation, and fleeting victories. Will Lambodara, who comes at the interval point, add a twist to their hopes? Auditions, producer meetings, casting nightmares, and constant rejections are shown honestly, highlighting the relentless struggle behind the silver screen.
Director: K Chethan Jodidhar
Cast: Imran Pasha, Rathsha Ram, Om Sri, Prabhakar Rao, Naveen Mahabaleshwar, and Bank Sampath
Imran Pasha carries the film with sincerity, while Prabhakar Rao as Paramesh, the cautious producer, embodies the wary industry veteran often discouraged by his friend Naveen Mahabaleshwar. Supporting characters, including Bank Sampath as a quirky old man obsessed with odd knowledge, Balasubramanyam (Om Shri), the loyal friend turned music director, and Shankara’s patient girlfriend, bring humour, heart, and balance to the story. Darkly comic moments, adult-themed jokes, awkward encounters, and absurd situations balance satire with real insights about ethics, casting pressures, and compromise.
The story often mirrors the chaos it depicts. The second half picks up pace, delivering suspense and emotional depth, while the first half relies on crude humour and occasionally struggles to hold attention. Performances feel sincere though some come across as amateurish, and certain scenes could have used tighter editing. The film’s energy is raw, and the cast earnest, but parts of the film may test the patience of the audience.
At its core, Timepass is a tribute to ambition, ethics, and resilience, showing the cost of pursuing dreams against all odds. It celebrates the unseen grind of filmmakers working not in corporate offices but on sidewalks, in small studios, and makeshift setups, holding on to visions others deem impossible. Even when execution falters, the film captures the passion, desperation, and boldness that drive cinema itself.
Flawed yet fearless, messy yet moving, Timepass is a chaotic ode to dreams and the relentless pursuit of creation. It reminds viewers that cinema is never 'just time pass' for those brave enough to chase it.