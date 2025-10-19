Timepass Movie Review: A sincere effort that feels like more than just time pass

Cinema is often dismissed as mere 'time pass' by those who fail to see the passion behind it. Debutant director K Chethan Jodidhar takes this perception head-on with Timepass, narrating the chaotic journey of Shankara (Imran Pasha), a young filmmaker whose dreams collide with his father’s insistence on practicality. For him, cinema is a frivolous distraction, demanding discipline, steady employment, and responsibility. At one point, he bluntly tells Shankara, “First take a bath before thinking of success in films.” Defiant, Shankara leaves home and faces the world, a sharp metaphor for the vulnerability of chasing one’s ambitions.