Thamma Movie Review: Horror dies, comedy fades in Ayushmann Khurrana’s loud fang-show

Thamma positions itself primarily as a love story between Alok and Taadka but the screenplay doesn’t really take time to establish the authenticity of their emotions. Their bond grows stronger without us feeling a thing; their chance meeting turns into love rather conveniently. So, when Alok tells her that they should live together, the moment feels contrived. It is also surprising how little the film has in terms of world building. Apart from some generic visuals of a mythical place in the forest where the betaals operate, there are barely any pressing details that stand out. A tiring, extended portion involves Alok’s father, played by Paresh Rawal, eyeing him and Taadka with suspicion and starting a parallel investigation. It feels extremely force-fitted just to invoke laughs. The humour stays consistently dry throughout. It is hard to believe that the film belongs to the same cinematic world that gave such genuinely fun moments in Munjya (2024), Stree 2 (2024) and Bhediya (2022).