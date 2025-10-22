Dude Movie Review: Heart in the right place, everything else misplaced

Dude might have failed to engage but you can definitely see a fresh and unique voice, with Keerthiswaran’s visual directorial style. Every character has their own rhythm and energy, everyone is always in motion, which lends itself to a wonderfully chaotic energy on screen. Sai Abhyankkar’s music matches the wacky tone of the film but it quickly gets overwhelming. The background score is trying to overpower the visuals, with its own understanding of the scene. ‘Oorum Blood’ is memorable but Sai needs to understand storytelling as much as he understands music. Mamitha gets to cry a lot but a lot could have gone wrong if she had chosen to give a less involved performance. Pradeep, on the other hand, brings his signature energy with impressive confidence. Every quirky, sleight-of-hand mannerisms he does, like the phone flip, could have gone wrong with just slightly lower conviction and slightly too much confidence. All that being said, the one who gets to have the most fun in the film is Sarathkumar. It has been a while since we saw the actor on screen with such infectious and playful energy. And then he shifts gears and shows the darker shade of the character in a matter of seconds. If only the film allowed Sarathkumar to push his character a little further, we could have gotten one of the best Tamil cinema villains in recent memory.