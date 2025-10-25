Bilichukki Hallihakki Movie Review: A compelling journey from stigma to self-acceptance

Mahesh Gowda delivers a performance that feels lived rather than acted. His pauses, half-smiles, his feelings, and the way he moves from half-sleeves to full-sleeves, even when he eventually bares his skin, says a lot. As someone portraying a condition he knows intimately, his dignity radiates through the frame. Kaajal Kunder, too, is quietly effective. She understands Kavitha deeply, and her internal conflict feels raw and honest, especially in moments where empathy and hesitation collide. Together, they create genuine chemistry built less on conversation and more on understanding.