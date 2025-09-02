Shodha Series Review: A legal suspense thriller where truth plays hide and seek

The hook in this six-episode series is deceptively ordinary. On Meera’s birthday, a cake waits on the table, but she is nowhere to be found. From that absence, the show builds a mystery through contradictory testimonies, altered wedding albums, and whispers of surrogacy. At the centre sits Rohit — a lawyer accused of his wife’s disappearance, but also a man sharp enough to defend himself with every word. He is never only a grieving husband, nor merely a calculating manipulator. Instead, he shifts between roles, sometimes within the same scene. His slipperiness keeps the officers — and us — constantly unsettled. Siri Ravikumar’s sharp presence only heightens this uncertainty, adding fresh layers of doubt to an already fractured reality.