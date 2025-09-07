The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review: An inelegant swan song to The Conjuring franchise

The use of reinforcement is a staple for The Conjuring films, and Last Rites doesn't stray from that trope. But after three films, it only becomes an identifier. From a cross on the door turning upside down to symbolise the arrival of something demonic, to a creepy hand on a shoulder that shows an entity being latched onto a person, the hints offered by the film prepare the audience for what is to come, instead of surprising them. In a particular scene, a young girl watches the footage of her birthday, and rewinds it again and again to see a particular moment. The girl watches the moment, rewinds the tapes in the VCR player, and the moment is played again. The sounds of the video, the TV, and the rewinding of the tapes are imprinted on your mind, as the camera zooms into the TV and shows the girl's face amongst the darkness. Predictably, the scene cuts to silence, after which a loud jumpscare follows. The continuous rewinds and the sounds readies the audience for the silence that will set up a jumpscare, which unfortunately doesn't pay off.