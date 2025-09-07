Elumale Movie Review: A cross-border romance that runs like a real-life thriller

The story unfolds over a single night, where the ticking clock is as much a character as Harisha (Raanna) and Revathi (Priyanka Achar). Harisha is a Mysuru cab driver, an orphan with no one to call his own, while Revathi belongs to a wealthy Tamil Nadu household, her fate sealed by an arranged marriage set for the next morning. But by midnight, she has already made her decision: she will leave it all — family, fortune, future — to be with Harisha, who fondly calls her Chinni. Set in the early 2000s, the choice feels believable.