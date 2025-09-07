Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Movie Review: Heartfelt paw prints amid uneven moments

The film opens with the legacy of Shankara’s (Shivaraj KR Pete) sacrifice still heavy in the air. Gunda, his ever-faithful companion, refuses to abandon his grave until Shankara’s son is born. Fate, however, is cruel. The boy loses his mother at birth and is raised by Shankara’s friends Bhoori (Govinde Gowda) and Adavi (Nayana). Gunda follows, tethering himself to the boy’s destiny, only to be resented as the years go by. The child sees the dog as an obstacle, a source of mockery among his peers. This tension culminates in Gunda’s slow decline and eventual death, staged with raw detail that leaves the audience squirming between heartbreak and catharsis.



If the first film celebrated the purity of companionship, the sequel seeks to argue something bigger: can bonds defy mortality? Enter Shankara’s son as an adult (Rakesh Adiga), who cannot shake the conviction that loyalty may transcend lifetimes. His journey takes him to Ooty, where the appearance of a stray puppy saves a young girl (Rachana Inder) from suicide. The symbolism is unmistakable—sometimes survival comes not from miracles but from a pair of eyes that wordlessly insist on staying. Will Indu return Gunda back to Shankara?