Madharaasi Movie Review: A convincing Sivakarthikeyan ushers in the rather safe second coming of AR Murugadoss

It is a silent night, and something really huge is expected to unfold. The cops are ready, and a huge consignment of guns is being transported. A nefarious plan to make Tamil Nadu the ‘Gun Capital’ of India is underway. The top brass of the police have surrounded the trucks. But things go awry. The big dog among the cops, Officer Prem (an assured Biju Menon), has his binoculars trained on one man who is nonchalantly dismantling people in his way. His mere presence is unnerving, and everyone there knows that the fight would be one-sided. And nope, that is not the introduction of Sivakarthikeyan’s Raghu, but Vidyut Jammwal’s Virat, the primary antagonist of Madharaasi. In contrast, Raghu just walks into the frame, gearing up to drunkenly dance and sing to the crowd about his love failure. This is quite a ‘different’ start to a film, but one that is absolutely in tune with whatever follows in this mad ride that hopes you have faith in the filmmaker to steer things home safely, even if it hits a few roadblocks on the way. And for the man who made films like Dheena, Ramana, Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Kaththi, Madharaasi might just be a reminder that he still has it in him.