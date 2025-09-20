Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Movie Review: A feel-good entertainer, celebrating small-town warmth
Arasayyana Prema Prasanga(2.5 / 5)
Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Movie Review:
Arasayyana Prema Prasanga arrives as a warm slice of small-town life, where humour, quirks, and tender emotions weave a story about companionship and belonging of contrasting personalities. At its centre is Arasayya (Mahantesh Hiremath), a hearing-impaired man who nurtures the simple dream of finding a soulmate. What begins as a small lie told by his marriage broker (Jahangir) spirals into a web of half-truths, as Arasayya and his family, in their desperation, keep adding more. This foundation sets the stage for a drama that oscillates between laughter and poignancy. The film gently captures the pulse of a modest household through details like Arasayya’s grandmother, who clings to an old radio listening to Akashvani broadcasts and her late husband’s old watch. These touches feel authentic, anchoring the film in its small-town setting. Around them, a variety of characters parade across the screen, including Basavalinga (PD Satish), Subbaya Shastry (Raghu Ramanakoppa), among a few others, each carrying their quirks. Yet, the abundance of characters dilutes focus, scattering the narrative instead of enriching it.
Director: JVR Deepu
Cast: Mahantesh Hiremath, Rashmitha R Gowda, PD Sathish, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and MS Jahangir
The film is about Arasu’s journey to find a partner. He faces rejection and embarrassment, while his sketches and drawings, a symbolic extension of his inner world, remain underexplored. This is one of the missed opportunities, where a stronger screenplay could have tied his artistic side to his emotional struggles more effectively, especially about his hearing disabilities. There are, however, genuine moments of charm. Arasu’s awkward visits to astrologers, his comic missteps while wooing strangers, and the eventual revelation of Kumari (Rashmitha Gowda), the woman who captures his heart, lend the film a sense of discovery. The way her name is revealed is staged with tenderness, giving the narrative a soft high point. Kumari stands apart from the other proposals. She does not equate marriage with material comfort but with the union of two hearts. Her patience and acceptance become the emotional anchor to Arasu’s search for a life partner. But will they eventually get Kumari into his life?
Director JVR Deepu attempts to blend humour with commentary. The subplot about astrology, its sway over ordinary lives and its misuse in matchmaking, has the potential to provide depth, but the exploration remains incomplete. Similarly, the larger question of how society views differently-abled individuals in the context of marriage is touched upon but not fully developed. Still, the attempt to infuse a social message into a light-hearted drama deserves appreciation. The performances bring much of the film’s appeal. Mahantesh Hiremath, stepping out from his comedic image into a lead role, infuses Arasayya with innocence, vulnerability, and a relatable clumsiness. His sincerity makes the character endearing. Rashmitha Gowda, in her debut, adds grace and freshness, making Kumari a believable counterpart. Together, they create a pairing that feels both unlikely and heartening. The film, which is set in a village backdrop, relies on simple frames that reflect middle-class life without pretence. While some comedic stretches slip into exaggeration, the core, love, acceptance, and family bonds, keep the film afloat. In the end, Arasayyana Prema Prasanga emerges as a feel-good entertainer, celebrating small-town warmth, the humour of imperfections, and the magic of love found unexpectedly. It may stumble in focus and depth, but its heart remains intact. A charming small-town romance that thrives on quirks, laughter, and two heartfelt performances.