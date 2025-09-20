Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Movie Review: A feel-good entertainer, celebrating small-town warmth

Director JVR Deepu attempts to blend humour with commentary. The subplot about astrology, its sway over ordinary lives and its misuse in matchmaking, has the potential to provide depth, but the exploration remains incomplete. Similarly, the larger question of how society views differently-abled individuals in the context of marriage is touched upon but not fully developed. Still, the attempt to infuse a social message into a light-hearted drama deserves appreciation. The performances bring much of the film’s appeal. Mahantesh Hiremath, stepping out from his comedic image into a lead role, infuses Arasayya with innocence, vulnerability, and a relatable clumsiness. His sincerity makes the character endearing. Rashmitha Gowda, in her debut, adds grace and freshness, making Kumari a believable counterpart. Together, they create a pairing that feels both unlikely and heartening. The film, which is set in a village backdrop, relies on simple frames that reflect middle-class life without pretence. While some comedic stretches slip into exaggeration, the core, love, acceptance, and family bonds, keep the film afloat. In the end, Arasayyana Prema Prasanga emerges as a feel-good entertainer, celebrating small-town warmth, the humour of imperfections, and the magic of love found unexpectedly. It may stumble in focus and depth, but its heart remains intact. A charming small-town romance that thrives on quirks, laughter, and two heartfelt performances.