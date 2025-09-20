Kamal Sridevi Movie Review: A relentless woman-driven suspense thriller

At the centre of this restless spiral is Devika (Sangeetha Bhat), a woman reduced by circumstance to a slot, a shadow, a body. Yet the film avoids simplification. Devika negotiates her own survival. The subtle line between choice and compulsion, survival and desire, shapes the film’s moral weight. This is a woman-driven narrative that doesn’t glorify its subject; it observes, listens, and waits. Director VA Sunil Kumar structures the film like a double helix. One strand moves through the police station and the other winds through MM Lodge. Bengaluru’s lively market, dark alleys, and neon lodges are not just backdrops; they are part of a morally fluid ecosystem where every corner reflects a piece of truth as it leaves viewers to navigate ambiguity and sense the city’s rhythm, reflecting the desperate, survival-driven lives it depicts. Performances ground this uneasy terrain. Sangeetha Bhat, in this woman-driven narrative, gives a layered, fearless portrayal of Devika. Her boldness hides fragility, showing a middle-class woman trapped by the indifference of the city and familial pressures. She embodies Devika and Sridevi so naturally that we witness the negotiation of survival in a society that commodifies women. Kishore, as Rakesh, is the steady anchor, observing and conveying a significant message in every exchange with the suspects.