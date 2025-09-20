Kiss Movie Review: Teases a smooch, settles for a peck

The second half of Kiss takes its protagonist to the threshold of transformation. With Sathish not letting go of the tone he maintains in the first half, we really don't know if Nelson is a changed person. Not a single subplot, based on Nelson's visions, has a deep or emotional core. Take, for instance, the episode of a minor character who threatens to end his life if he is not united with his love interest before her forced wedding. The episode teems with unearned goofiness. The laughs in that segment come at the cost of a proper character arc. But the positive aspect of these subplots is that the screenplay effectively breaks away from the typical story moment of the hero and the heroine running towards each other. Speaking of characters, everyone was strictly one-note. Nelson runs a shopping market, and Sarah runs a dance school; their happy days and sad days are solely determined by their relationship status and nothing else. RJ Vijay and VTV Ganesh are the only supporting actors optimally utilised. The potential of Devayani, Kowsalya, and Rao Ramesh is wasted. Their characters are given a lone scene to flourish. They undoubtedly do a good job at it, but that was never enough.