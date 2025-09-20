Shakthi Thirumagan Movie Review: Promising political drama overpowered by preachiness

Arun Prabu doesn’t take long to establish the world of Kittu that is filled with people owing one to him, he owing one to people, and random people helping random people out without knowing the actual impacts of their random acts. Over the years, Kittu has developed a huge network, but there is a bigger ulterior motive behind the multiple smaller ulterior motives. Since the audience is made aware of this bigger ulterior motive, the only way to keep us engrossed is by showing the world of lobbying, the shadiness of political manoeuvres, and the illusion of power in these hands. However, Arun Prabu rushes through all of this, without giving so much as a breather to actually understand the modus operandi of Kittu. We are just told that he is smart, and manipulative, and we even see how he orchestrates a job transfer here, a recovery of bribe money there, removing a minister from his post, and even the murder of an elected representative, all with a phone call. Now, this is engrossing because there are so many things happening at breakneck speed, and the editing of Raymond Derrick Crasta and Dinsa doesn’t allow our attention to falter. Yes, there are a lot of things being said, but we are just seeing events unfold, and it keeps things engrossing. But then, soon enough, Arun Prabu decides to make this Robin Hood a not-so-entertaining raconteur, who just goes on and on about power, corruption, democracy, power, money, autocracy, power, bureaucracy, and… yes, you guessed it right, power.