Thandakaaranyam Movie Review: Has all the right ingredients, but in the wrong proportions

The seams start falling apart during the protagonist’s first emotional outburst. With no means to contact his girlfriend from the training camp, Murugan gets emotional upon hearing a song that reminds him of her. A classic portrayal of romantic yearning, which is well documented in not just films but in every form of art as well. What starts off as a poignant moment quickly spirals into a childish outburst, as Murugan, unsatisfied with just breaking the music player, runs around a track, collapses on the floor, and flails about, throwing dirt around in agony. We understand what we are supposed to feel early on, and whatever follows lingers as a loud, mutating caricature of that scene’s original intent. Such thick punctuations of a scene’s emotional intent pervade the entire film. When they do work, they work wonderfully to deliver an emotional punch. And when they don’t, it reminds us how crucial subtlety can be to a film. The fact that the song that triggers Murugan’s memories is ‘Oh Priya Priya’ because his girlfriend’s name is Priya (Vinsu Sam), is exactly the kind of lack of finesse that I am talking about here. Can't a person fall in love with a Priya? Can't they not be reminded of her while listening to the Ilaiyaraaja classic? Of course, all of that can happen. But, straightforward coincidences are a rarity in real life, and so they dazzle. However, in a film, it shows a writer's paucity of creativity. Maybe a scene of how the song brought Murugan and Priya together, or helped them overcome a stressful period, could have established how it became their song while also showing us the strength and beauty of their relationship.