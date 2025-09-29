Homebound Movie Review: Solidarity in Suppression

Ghaywan is unwavering in chronicling the prejudices and, in the process, checks several pertinent boxes. Right from the very first scene—with Shoaib and Chandan on their way to give the police recruitment exam—Ghaywan is acutely focused in bringing out the layer upon layer of oppression and the many issues that we, the people are confronted with—unemployment, struggles of the young in landing the few jobs available—and the injustices, hatred, bigotry and discrimination that are intrinsic in the urban-rural divides and the segregations of class, caste, religion and gender. Divisions that are omnipresent, play out in cricket grounds, schools, universities and workplaces. All this unfolds against the backdrop of fractures and fault lines in our social fabric. Even the pandemic, the great equaliser in death, eventually did come down the harshest on the poor and the migrants.