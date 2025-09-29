Right Movie Review: This whodunnit gets it right... almost

The characterisations, too, are neither here nor there, despite the characters being relevant to the story. A film like Payanam worked not just because of the tension-building but because of some interesting individual stories and what is waiting for them at the other end if the hostage situation ends amicably. In contrast, Right could have beneffited with fewer characters involved in the proceedings. Especially with Menaka (Akshara Reddy), who plays a sub-inspector visiting the station to invite the officials to her wedding on that fateful day. Though she is a cop and trained for such situations, there is not a trace of bother on her face. Whereas 'Pazhaya Joke' Thangadurai, who plays a prisoner, is the only character who retains the human touch of the first half. Considering the emotional stakes in the film, Right shouldn't have just been a mission-oriented film.