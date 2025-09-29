OG movie review: A big balloon of hype that deflates into nothingness

The larger issue is, however, not Sujeeth’s screenplay, but Gambheera himself. Flat, bloodless, and oddly lifeless. Pawan Kalyan brings a few fleeting quirks in the way he cocks a gun, shouts his name mid-fight like Tony Montana, and tosses out a Haiku at the sneering but futile Omi Bhau. You glimpse at the possibility of a delightful, eccentric gangster persona. But those moments never add up. He spends the rest of the film looking like he wandered out of Trivikram’s Agnyaathavaasi onto an 80s gangster set with bell-bottoms and all. A hero in a film like this needs a pulse, a presence, a little danger. The world around him hypes him to the sky but then, the man himself is just a mannequin, this time with a Katana. Heroic gangster roles need personality, not just cool costumes.