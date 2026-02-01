Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Movie Review: The remake misses the original’s intensity

AR Sajeev attempts to adapt the story to Telugu sensibilities by setting it against a Godavari backdrop and incorporating local dialects. While this works to an extent, the execution feels only partially successful. The film initially presents the sensitive topic of domestic violence in an engaging and slightly humorous manner. However, as the narrative turns serious, the director fails to sustain the momentum.The prolonged confrontations between the lead pair feel repetitive, and the background commentary becomes irritating at times. Certain scenes — especially those involving the husband learning martial arts to counter his wife — lack the impact they had in the original. Despite its strong message about standing up against toxic relationships, the Telugu version falters in intensity, particularly in the second half.