Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Movie Review: The remake misses the original’s intensity

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Movie Review(2.5 / 5)
With the rise of OTT platforms, audiences today have easy access to films from across languages in their original versions. Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films are widely dubbed or subtitled in Telugu, making remakes a risky affair. Despite this, the makers of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi went ahead with a Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, directed by Vipin Das and starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran.
The Telugu version marks the directorial debut of AR Sajeev, with Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba playing the lead roles. The film also attracted attention due to the fresh pairing and the buzz surrounding the lead actors.
The story revolves around a young woman who dreams of studying and building a career but is forced to give up her education after marriage. Though her husband initially promises to support her ambitions, his true nature emerges post-marriage. He becomes abusive, both verbally and physically. Refusing to silently endure the violence, the woman eventually revolts. While this theme is not new, it is likely what encouraged the makers to remake the film. However, though the core idea remains intact, the Telugu version struggles to match the intensity and narrative grip of the original.
Director: A.R Sajeev
Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, and others
Prashanti (Eesha Rebba) is a simple, ambitious girl who hopes to settle in life after completing her education. Following an unexpected incident, her parents hastily arrange her marriage with Omkar Naidu (Tharun Bhascker), a fish businessman. Omkar assures Prashanti — fondly called Shanti — that she can continue her studies after marriage. Trusting his promise, she enters her marital home with hope.
Things soon take a dark turn as Omkar reveals his aggressive and abusive nature. He shows no interest in Shanti’s education and repeatedly mistreats her. When she seeks help from her parents, they dismiss her concerns and advise her to 'adjust,' treating domestic abuse as something normal. Left with no support, Shanti finally decides to fight back. When Omkar tries to control her further, she retaliates, marking the beginning of a war between husband and wife. What follows, and how Shanti ultimately asserts herself, forms the rest of the story.
Many movie lovers have already watched Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey on OTT and appreciated its bold treatment and emotional depth. Remaking such a widely acclaimed film is never easy, and only a few filmmakers succeed in recreating the same emotional impact.
AR Sajeev attempts to adapt the story to Telugu sensibilities by setting it against a Godavari backdrop and incorporating local dialects. While this works to an extent, the execution feels only partially successful. The film initially presents the sensitive topic of domestic violence in an engaging and slightly humorous manner. However, as the narrative turns serious, the director fails to sustain the momentum.The prolonged confrontations between the lead pair feel repetitive, and the background commentary becomes irritating at times. Certain scenes — especially those involving the husband learning martial arts to counter his wife — lack the impact they had in the original. Despite its strong message about standing up against toxic relationships, the Telugu version falters in intensity, particularly in the second half.
Some moments do stand out. The court scenes are effective, supported by meaningful dialogues that raise important questions — why is domestic abuse considered normal, and why does a woman fighting back become a spectacle? However, the climax feels routine and emotionally underwhelming.
While the Malayalam film’s title cleverly reflects the protagonist’s name, the Telugu adaptation renames the characters as Omkar and Shanti, leading to Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. Still, when compared side by side, the original clearly outshines the remake.
Eesha Rebba is undoubtedly the backbone of the film. She delivers a strong and restrained performance, transitioning convincingly from a submissive wife to a determined woman who refuses to be silenced. Tharun Bhascker fits well into the role of Omkar and handles the Godavari accent with ease. His chemistry with Eesha works effectively. Brahmaji gets a solid role and stands out with his dialogue delivery and screen presence. The supporting cast does justice to their parts.
The cinematography beautifully captures the Godavari landscape, adding visual appeal. The music, however, remains average and doesn’t elevate the emotional moments.
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a partially successful remake that fails to recreate the intensity and emotional depth of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. While AR Sajeev shows promise in certain scenes, the inconsistent second half weakens the film. Eesha Rebba’s powerful performance remains the film’s biggest strength.