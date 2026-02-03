Seat Edge Movie Review: When digital obsession meets subtle horror

There is an itch that Seat Edge keeps returning to—the tension between what is real and what is made to be believed, and how fear thrives in that space. Director Chethan Shetty is fascinated by how fear works in the age of algorithms. In this age, the paranormal is no longer discovered; it is produced, packaged, and circulated for views, likes, and shares. The result is a horror film shaped by current anxieties; even if they are not always fully sharp, its ideas are thoughtful and often unsettling.