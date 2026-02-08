Gharga Movie Review: Crime and myth effectively come together in this compelling film

In mainstream cinema, new actors often bear the pressure of being the film's face. They are meant to shine, dominate scenes, and announce their presence. However, Gharga changes that expectation. Director Shashidhar presents Arun Ramprasad not as a newcomer seeking the spotlight but as a character who blends into the story. In a narrative driven more by mood and mystery than heroism, Arun becomes part of the world rather than its center. This allows Gharga to evolve into a layered, screenplay-driven thriller focused on atmosphere.