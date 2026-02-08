With Love Movie Review: A no-frills romance with just enough sugar, spice, and everything nice

From films like 3 to '96, which sounds too mathematical for my comfort, Tamil cinema has seen its fair share of school-time romances. While it might have similar beats to these films, and even a Premam or Thattathin Marayathu from Nivin Pauly’s golden era, With Love manages to be its own beast simply because it does a careful balancing act. While the impact of high school romance seems really big inside our heads, it is often seen as a passing cloud in the overall scheme of things. With Love gives it the respect it deserves, but it also treats the entire thing with a sense of levity and lightness. That is why, when a schoolboy Sathya (once again, Abishan) falls in love with his classmate Anisha, we see it through the lens of one of his classmates, and not as a member of the film’s audience. The film allows him to make a fool out of himself, but never belittles his advances or emotions. It is a very thin line, and Madhan gets it right. He gets it even better with the depiction of Monisha’s school-time love story, which is a refreshing change of pace. Imagine seeing a '96 through the eyes of Gouri Kishan’s Jaanu or a Premam from Anupama Parameswaran’s Mary. These are some of the standout portions of the film because not only does it get the giggly romance of school kids right, it lends them a sense of dignity, and also includes an unexpected mass moment for Monisha.